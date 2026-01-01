Medical marijuana dispensaries in Marshfield, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup23.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Springfield (CLOSED)20.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - Springfield21.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great customer service and great quality product. Sometimes their prices are higher than others but they have great deals weekly. And if you're a first time customer you get an additional discount for your next 3 visits. I've never had a problem here and use this club and greenlight as my go to places. Definitely recommend.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic33.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECStairway Cannabis- Branson50.2 mi away
Best dispensary anywhere around by far! Incredible quality products with a wide variety of options for anything you could possibly need or want. Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and friendly staff are super welcoming every time you walk in…. I’ve had a ton of questions about strains and products because I have to be extremely careful due to my anxiety/ptsd and every time I have any questions they go above and beyond to help me. The shop is super laid back with a great vibe and they have some really cool art murals and paintings on the walls. I love to tell people I meet or people I know about Stairway, how much they have helped me and how fabulous they are, I will be a loyal lifelong customer! 13/10 starsread full review
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary55.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary64.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup71.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins89.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
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