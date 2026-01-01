Dispensaries with military discounts in Mexico, Missouri
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- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup25.9 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup30.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins65.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup94.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
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