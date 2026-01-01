Woman-owned dispensaries in Mexico, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 208
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins65.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)130.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup251.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins343.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins356.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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