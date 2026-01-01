Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Mindenmines, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup76.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins470.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup215.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup216.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers89.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
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