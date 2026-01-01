Medical marijuana dispensaries in Mindenmines, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 2208
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- MED & RECVerts – Joplin22.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MEDGreen Health40.1 mi away
This dispensary has the best bud tenders. The shop inside is decorated very nicely. They have great specials every day. They are one of the best-priced for their buds, great selection. I have been to more than twenty dispensaries, in Eugene. I only go to this one. Thank you all for being so great.read full review
- MEDUnderground Dispensary - Miami44.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have had my card for awhile. I’ve been to many dispensary’s in that time. Never this one, as it is no where near where I live, but I am headed out of town. This place was great!!Morgan went above and beyond to answer a ton of questions, first on the phone (several times because I’m indecisive), then again from my car because I couldn’t go in. *side note I would have been annoyed with me, by a lot, but she never seemed that way. She continued with helping me curbside. People can make a huge difference in an otherwise normal day. She certainly did mine. Thanks again.read full review
- MEDThe Hippie Joint Dispensary47.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Best Dispensary in North-East Oklahoma. Excellent flower and competitive prices this lil gem is worth a visit. Every trip to the Hippie Joint has been a positive experience. The staff is well trained and professional. They’ve been able to answer all my questions from edibles to smoke. I’ll go out of my way to buy from them every chance I get.. Highly recommendread full review
- MEDThe Wacky Tobacky Dispensary52.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This was the very first dispo of Fairland. The owner Darren was the most passionate cannabis grower I have met since the law passed. The cultivars offered here were just advanced and rightly so, based on accurate knowledge and understanding of the plant. Offered a variety of different types from haze to OG while keeping it basic but top shelf landraces.read full review
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