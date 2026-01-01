Woman-owned dispensaries in Mindenmines, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 175
All Dispensary results
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins204.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup214.1 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins227.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)314.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup339.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup348.1 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins355.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup437.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins441.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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