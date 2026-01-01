Dispensaries with military discounts in Moberly, Missouri
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- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup32.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup35.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins99.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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