Dispensaries with senior discounts in Neosho, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin20.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Releaf Center - Bentonville30.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Awesome experience! Long read, BUT please take the time. I couldn't have asked for a better first-time experience for ALL of this. For this being something that's typically "scary" for first time users, you won't have that experience here. A little about my AMAZING experience. When I arrived, I was welcomed by the "door checker." It was chilly out and my first time (One page questionnaire to best serve you) and the "door checker" done his best to quickly sign me in, ensuring I wouldn't get cold. Once signed in I was brought in and asked preference in product to try. Once decision was made, I was taken to the next employee for the next step in the process. I was lead through the process and informed about the different perks/benefits in each of the different product options, ensuring I was comfortable, and knew what I was looking at, before proceeding. Once I chose my products of choice, I was informed of total and given a free T-Shirt, coke-can cooly, and a 20% discount, JUST for being a first-time customer. Paid for products, the products were explained and how to navigate use, if wasn't familiar. Was informed the benefits of each thing that was in the product I purchased and the things it could help with. Was then given an information sheet with the different benefits of things in the products and pharmacist information, should I ever have any questions. Then, was handed my purchased products and walked to the door. There's so much concern, care, love, knowledge, & passion, in these employees & what they do, that it's impossible for it to go unnoticed. For example, the employee that helped me with my decision in product, based on my needs AND preferences, stepped out with me to ensure me that I wasn't alone in my journey and not to be ashamed. That there was no such thing as a dumb question. They were all there with knowledge of different levels and if one didn't know another would. They learn from the pharmacist regularly, in varies ways. Didn't rush me off. Let me talk as long as I wanted/needed. Definitely made sure I knew I was welcomed back anytime. Also informed me about the delivery service option, should I ever want/need to use it. Before the end (and many times during) they ensured me it was ok to ask questions if I had any. They made it a priority to share the opportunity of their knowledge becoming my knowledge if it were an interest, before leaving. **RARE**OCCASION** ---- > I was very pleased with too many things to name, so please know, THIS is the reason, why I left a review. **!!WOW!!** Thanks for the amazing experience and incredible amount of knowledge, for just my FIRST TIME. **!!This location is my location of choice!!**read full review
- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas38.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & REC3Fifteen - Branson West (CLOSED)56.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have to say, I have been to a lot of dispensaries across this country and 315 Primo in Branson West is my absolute favorite place! Not only do they have great prices, their staff is unbeatable! Everyone I've ever encountered there is amazing, they're always smiling, I've never had anyone have an attitude, it's a great environment, great people, great products! Staff is knowledgeable about product availability, strain information & lineage & they're honest with you about what they like and don't. When you have an environment like they do, it's easy to drive the extra 40 minutes to spend your money where the business is exceptional & so are the people! You know who you are! Love y'all! -Audrey Roseread full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup64.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins65.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
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