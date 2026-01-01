Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Neosho, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin20.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MEDUnderground Dispensary - Miami28.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have had my card for awhile. I’ve been to many dispensary’s in that time. Never this one, as it is no where near where I live, but I am headed out of town. This place was great!!Morgan went above and beyond to answer a ton of questions, first on the phone (several times because I’m indecisive), then again from my car because I couldn’t go in. *side note I would have been annoyed with me, by a lot, but she never seemed that way. She continued with helping me curbside. People can make a huge difference in an otherwise normal day. She certainly did mine. Thanks again.read full review
- MEDSmoky Dreams29.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
Best dispo I've been to, and only one I use now, they are great,great products, and edibles like gummies, suckers, ice cream and cookies, then the flower and dab, wax, sugar, diamonds & sauce are wonderful, plus lots of disposable and carts to choose from.best lowest prices on everything, I've been to 90% of dispose in Missouri and Oklahoma and none of them have prices as good as Smokey dreams, and they were great before they stayed open 24/7 now they are absolutely awesome, so many folks love this place,read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic53.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins46.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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