Drive-thru dispensaries in Nevada, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins55.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin48.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins73.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins93.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup131.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup136.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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