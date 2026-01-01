Pet friendly dispensaries in Nevada, Missouri
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- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic69.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins84.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup114.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup131.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup136.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup190.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup238.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
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