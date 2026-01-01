Drive-thru dispensaries in Nixa, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 148
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECTerrabis - Springfield13.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great customer service and great quality product. Sometimes their prices are higher than others but they have great deals weekly. And if you're a first time customer you get an additional discount for your next 3 visits. I've never had a problem here and use this club and greenlight as my go to places. Definitely recommend.read full review
- MED & REC3Fifteen - Branson West (CLOSED)24.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have to say, I have been to a lot of dispensaries across this country and 315 Primo in Branson West is my absolute favorite place! Not only do they have great prices, their staff is unbeatable! Everyone I've ever encountered there is amazing, they're always smiling, I've never had anyone have an attitude, it's a great environment, great people, great products! Staff is knowledgeable about product availability, strain information & lineage & they're honest with you about what they like and don't. When you have an environment like they do, it's easy to drive the extra 40 minutes to spend your money where the business is exceptional & so are the people! You know who you are! Love y'all! -Audrey Roseread full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins65.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup81.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup138.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup143.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins145.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.