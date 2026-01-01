Dispensaries with student discounts in Noel, Missouri
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- MEDALTUS Dispensary - Tahlequah52.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I don’t have a favorite dispensary but Altus is fast becoming the place I frequent most. The atmosphere is super chill and the budtenders will actually listen and give advice instead of just upselling what’s most expensive. If you’re on the fence about stopping by just save yourself some time and just go! You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup145.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins173.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup174.7 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
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