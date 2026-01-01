Drive-thru dispensaries in Noel, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin41.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins69.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup145.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins161.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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