Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Noel, Missouri
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- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup187.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup283.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.294.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup295.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co425.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
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