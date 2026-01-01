Medical marijuana dispensaries in O'Fallon, Missouri
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins3.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon1.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters7.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)11.0 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester18.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester18.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - Hazelwood18.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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