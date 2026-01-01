Dispensaries with military discounts in Owensville, Missouri
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins50.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup59.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific41.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester56.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters59.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup60.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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