Dispensaries with parking on-site in Owensville, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 953
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins50.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup59.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup59.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECMissouri Health & Wellness - Jefferson City40.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific41.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon52.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester56.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester57.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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