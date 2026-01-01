Black-owned dispensaries in Ozark, Missouri
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- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup249.9 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins401.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup407.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals412.6 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins433.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington HeightsPickup448.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins494.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup231.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup267.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MEDFuzzy Trees Dispensary158.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Oh my gosh, this little dispo! And no reviews yet? I discovered Fuzzy Trees yesterday and I will definitely be back again! My wife told me she'd heard about this place near her job that she wanted us to check out. I've been going to the same place a long time because they had 'oz deals' I didn't see anywhere else. That is until yesterday lol. I was amazed at how well I made out. I asked the lady her name, she said it was Fuzzy lol, and she's a very nice lady. I didn't get to actually buy any of it, but I saw a 38+ % thc strain on the top shelf, a little higher priced. But right now I'm enjoying some SWEET Pineapple Haze (25-ish and lots of pinene terp) that she sold me, a half ounce for $35.00. I can't get that kind of deal at the 'other' place. They don't have two tiers. You know what that means. I might have found me a new favorite dispo. Sorry for typing this while medicated.read full review
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