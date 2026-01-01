Woman-owned dispensaries in Park Hills, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 213
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)56.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins67.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)145.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins246.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup296.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary302.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins310.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins322.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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