Dispensaries with senior discounts in Perryville, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)34.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County59.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup66.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
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