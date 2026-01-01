Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Pineville, Missouri
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- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas21.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins38.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDHometown Stash30.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers54.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
- MEDALTUS Dispensary - Tahlequah58.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I don’t have a favorite dispensary but Altus is fast becoming the place I frequent most. The atmosphere is super chill and the budtenders will actually listen and give advice instead of just upselling what’s most expensive. If you’re on the fence about stopping by just save yourself some time and just go! You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic63.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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