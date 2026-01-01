Dispensaries with military discounts in Pineville, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins38.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDHometown Stash30.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin38.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers54.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
- MED & REC3Fifteen - Branson West (CLOSED)56.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have to say, I have been to a lot of dispensaries across this country and 315 Primo in Branson West is my absolute favorite place! Not only do they have great prices, their staff is unbeatable! Everyone I've ever encountered there is amazing, they're always smiling, I've never had anyone have an attitude, it's a great environment, great people, great products! Staff is knowledgeable about product availability, strain information & lineage & they're honest with you about what they like and don't. When you have an environment like they do, it's easy to drive the extra 40 minutes to spend your money where the business is exceptional & so are the people! You know who you are! Love y'all! -Audrey Roseread full review
- MEDALTUS Dispensary - Tahlequah58.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I don’t have a favorite dispensary but Altus is fast becoming the place I frequent most. The atmosphere is super chill and the budtenders will actually listen and give advice instead of just upselling what’s most expensive. If you’re on the fence about stopping by just save yourself some time and just go! You won’t be disappointed.read full review
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