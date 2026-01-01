Medical marijuana dispensaries in Pineville, Missouri
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- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary - Noel6.8 mi away
Had an amazing bud tender made it super easy to come in and make a selection. She was very knowledgeable on the products and was helpful to navigate the deals that Greenlight has to offer her name was Cece I recommend all my friends to go there for a quick and easy purchase. With a friendly atmosphere and some amazing deals.read full review
- MEDThe Releaf Center - Bentonville15.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Awesome experience! Long read, BUT please take the time. I couldn't have asked for a better first-time experience for ALL of this. For this being something that's typically "scary" for first time users, you won't have that experience here. A little about my AMAZING experience. When I arrived, I was welcomed by the "door checker." It was chilly out and my first time (One page questionnaire to best serve you) and the "door checker" done his best to quickly sign me in, ensuring I wouldn't get cold. Once signed in I was brought in and asked preference in product to try. Once decision was made, I was taken to the next employee for the next step in the process. I was lead through the process and informed about the different perks/benefits in each of the different product options, ensuring I was comfortable, and knew what I was looking at, before proceeding. Once I chose my products of choice, I was informed of total and given a free T-Shirt, coke-can cooly, and a 20% discount, JUST for being a first-time customer. Paid for products, the products were explained and how to navigate use, if wasn't familiar. Was informed the benefits of each thing that was in the product I purchased and the things it could help with. Was then given an information sheet with the different benefits of things in the products and pharmacist information, should I ever have any questions. Then, was handed my purchased products and walked to the door. There's so much concern, care, love, knowledge, & passion, in these employees & what they do, that it's impossible for it to go unnoticed. For example, the employee that helped me with my decision in product, based on my needs AND preferences, stepped out with me to ensure me that I wasn't alone in my journey and not to be ashamed. That there was no such thing as a dumb question. They were all there with knowledge of different levels and if one didn't know another would. They learn from the pharmacist regularly, in varies ways. Didn't rush me off. Let me talk as long as I wanted/needed. Definitely made sure I knew I was welcomed back anytime. Also informed me about the delivery service option, should I ever want/need to use it. Before the end (and many times during) they ensured me it was ok to ask questions if I had any. They made it a priority to share the opportunity of their knowledge becoming my knowledge if it were an interest, before leaving. **RARE**OCCASION** ---- > I was very pleased with too many things to name, so please know, THIS is the reason, why I left a review. **!!WOW!!** Thanks for the amazing experience and incredible amount of knowledge, for just my FIRST TIME. **!!This location is my location of choice!!**read full review
- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas21.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDPrairie Rose Dispensary21.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED420Releaf21.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is honestly one of my favorite dispensaries since the new owners took over and remodeled. They are friendly and helpful when shopping. And they not only sell my absolute favorite strain, Super Boof, the owners grow this strain and took #1 in Hybrid this year. It’s phenomenal! They also have water bubble hash that is not made using harsh chemicals, so definitely try that if you need serious pain relief.read full review
- MEDSmoky Dreams21.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
Best dispo I've been to, and only one I use now, they are great,great products, and edibles like gummies, suckers, ice cream and cookies, then the flower and dab, wax, sugar, diamonds & sauce are wonderful, plus lots of disposable and carts to choose from.best lowest prices on everything, I've been to 90% of dispose in Missouri and Oklahoma and none of them have prices as good as Smokey dreams, and they were great before they stayed open 24/7 now they are absolutely awesome, so many folks love this place,read full review
- MEDThe Hippie Joint Dispensary23.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Best Dispensary in North-East Oklahoma. Excellent flower and competitive prices this lil gem is worth a visit. Every trip to the Hippie Joint has been a positive experience. The staff is well trained and professional. They’ve been able to answer all my questions from edibles to smoke. I’ll go out of my way to buy from them every chance I get.. Highly recommendread full review
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