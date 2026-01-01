Dispensaries with an ATM in Platte City, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1572
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Liberty9 dealsPickup20.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Gal who helped me (ugh, can't remember her name; sorry. [Petite redhead]), was super friendly and shared her experience and recommendation regarding my purchase. She was very friendly and genuine. I will definitely return to that location as long as they continue to employ folks like her. -Mikeread full review
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- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins24.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
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