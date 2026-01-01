Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Platte City, Missouri
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- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup313.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins400.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup462.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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