Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Platte City, Missouri
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- MED & RECHomestate Dispensary - Kansas City22.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
The order was ready for pickup within 10 minutes of placing the order on Leafly. There was only 1 person in front of me in line when I got inside. The order was exactly correct and the price was correct. Sometimes the shop initially charges a higher price than advertised on Leafly and I have to show them my evidence to get the right price. Homestate was correct from the start.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins35.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins53.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECReleaf Resources37.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The moment I walked into Relief I knew it was going to be my home dispensary. They give excellent advice from very knowledgeable budtenders, have the best selection of both top shelf and modestly priced medicine and have one of the best Veteran discounts in the KC Metro area. I have been blessed to get my medicine from Relief since MMJ legalization and have no plans to go anywhere else.read full review
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