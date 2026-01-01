Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Poplar Bluff, Missouri
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- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)59.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup149.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic170.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup182.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup183.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
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