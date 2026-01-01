Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Republic, Missouri
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- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic1.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Branson35.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I moved back to the state for legal flower. As I read the reviews I have one request to all that are dissatisfied. Move states. There are states where (street weed) is what one buys illegally. At Greenlight whatever one purchases is clean. I buy flower. From the seed to me it is regulated. I moved here for a safe high. But then again I came from a state where one buys what's on the street. Thanks to Greenlight I have the pleasure of a safe high. I am thankful.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins117.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins136.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup138.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins141.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup141.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup143.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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