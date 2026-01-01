Dispensaries with senior discounts in Richmond Heights, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins2.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup3.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins27.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)7.5 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann7.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County8.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
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