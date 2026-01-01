Drive-thru dispensaries in Richmond Heights, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 178
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - Bridgeton10.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
This is my store period! Every since I first walked in the door 3 months ago I have had nothing but great experiences with the staff and the selection, the deals, loyalty program and the atmosphere. The staff really are top notch, friendly knowledgeable, I don't/ won't shop anywhere else, I am a proper cannabis customer for life.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters17.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon25.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific25.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup108.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup110.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins211.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
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