Woman-owned dispensaries in Rock Port, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 178
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins275.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)314.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins327.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary343.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins346.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup358.7 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup367.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins413.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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