Dispensaries with military discounts in Rolla, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 700
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary57.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup72.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup75.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins80.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup85.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup94.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup98.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.