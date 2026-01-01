Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Saint Clair, Missouri
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup43.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester31.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon34.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)36.0 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters38.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - Hazelwood45.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup82.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup82.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
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