Dispensaries with industry discounts in Salem, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup67.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary82.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup97.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup97.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup99.9 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup100.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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