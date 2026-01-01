Dispensaries with military discounts in Sikeston, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup127.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup127.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins148.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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