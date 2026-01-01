Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Sikeston, Missouri
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- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)28.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup156.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co159.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
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