Medical marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECSunrise - St. Louis5.6 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County10.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
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