Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in St. Louis, Missouri? Recreational and medical cannabis is legal in St. Louis, Missouri. Adult sales began on February 3, 2023.

What are St. Louis, Missouri’s marijuana laws? In St. Louis, MO medical marijuana has been legal for years. On February 3, 2023, recreational cannabis also became legal for sale.

When will dispensaries open in St. Louis, Missouri? Recreational and medical weed dispensaries are currently open in St. Louis, Missouri.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in St. Louis, Missouri? To get a medical marijuana card in St. Louis, Missouri, you have to go through your primary care doctor and request a physician certification form (PCF). Once this has been completed, you can register online for your card.

Where can you find medical marijuana doctors in St. Louis? You can find medical marijuana doctors in St. Louis on Leafly.com

Where can you get weed in St. Louis, MO? The only place to legally get weed in St. Louis, MO is at a licensed recreational and medical dispensary.

Who can go to a cannabis dispensary in St. Louis, MO? Only adults over 21 can enter a recreational or medical dispensary in St. Louis, MO.

How do you buy weed in St. Louis, MO? The only legal way to buy weed in St. Louis, MO is by visiting a licensed recreational or medical cannabis dispensary.