Medical marijuana dispensaries in Steele, Missouri
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- MEDDelta Cannabis Co - West MemphisPickup in under 30 mins66.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This was my 1st dispensary experience in Arkansas. We have a total of 3 in my area. Delta is considered the premier dispensary in the city. I have honestly had great experiences in each one. I love Delta's rewards system, my favorite is double points days on Mon-Weds. Also location, location, location its right off the interstate.read full review
- MEDWYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Horn LakePickup78.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
These guys are so good at their jobs. This is the first dispensary I went to and I was so nervous when I walked in because I didn’t know what to do or anything but they helped me feel at ease right away and even though I spoke at a minimum they got me exactly what I needed, tailored to my needs as a patient. I’ve been sticking primarily with this dispensary location since I became a patient and have strayed very very little. Very professional informative and genuinely ready to help every person that comes in, with equal care and attention.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup100.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins112.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins119.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup121.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDBlaze1 dealPickup149.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
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