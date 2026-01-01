Pet friendly dispensaries in Sunrise Beach, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 355
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup56.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup60.8 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic80.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins115.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins162.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup198.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup274.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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