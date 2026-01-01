Pet friendly dispensaries in Taylor, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 372
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- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup78.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup83.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins174.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins182.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup199.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals208.6 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECnuEra - Aurora1 dealPickup in under 30 mins212.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic220.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins224.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Westmont18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins225.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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