Medical marijuana dispensaries in Union, Missouri
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific13.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)26.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park28.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon28.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester29.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester29.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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