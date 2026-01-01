Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in University City, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 84
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- RECCloud9- Edwardsville21.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
First time being in this dispensary and wow it definitely blew my expectations out of the water! BEAUTIFUL store with huge windows and natural light unlike any of the other dispensaries I’ve visited in the area. Staff had a great vibe and steered me to some new strains I hadn’t tried yet on the IL side. I will be back when I’m in the Edwardsville area 100%!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup190.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins256.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary325.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup454.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup457.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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