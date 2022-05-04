Dispensaries with military discounts in Valley Park, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 737
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Valley Park, MO.
The only way to legally buy medical marijuana is to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Valley Park, MO.
Yes, Recreational marijuana is legal in Valley Park, Missouri.
No, Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, meaning any adult over 21 can enter a recreational dispensary to purchase cannabis products.
According to Leafly.com, there are 10 medical marijuana dispensaries in the Valley Park, MO area.