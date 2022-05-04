Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Teal and High Five Sale 20% off

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is medical marijuana legal in Valley Park, MO? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Valley Park, MO.

Where can you buy medical marijuana in Valley Park, MO? The only way to legally buy medical marijuana is to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Valley Park, MO.

Is recreational marijuana legal in Valley Park, Missouri? Yes, Recreational marijuana is legal in Valley Park, Missouri.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Valley Park, MO? No, Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, meaning any adult over 21 can enter a recreational dispensary to purchase cannabis products.