Dispensaries accepting cash in Warrensburg, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1508
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins34.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Kansas City (Med/Rec) (Red Bridge Rd.) (Stateline Store)26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Liberty9 dealsPickup49.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Gal who helped me (ugh, can't remember her name; sorry. [Petite redhead]), was super friendly and shared her experience and recommendation regarding my purchase. She was very friendly and genuine. I will definitely return to that location as long as they continue to employ folks like her. -Mikeread full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins50.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
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