Dispensaries with parking on-site in Washington, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1025
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins21.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific14.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon22.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester27.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester28.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters29.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup40.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
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