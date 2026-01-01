Dispensaries with an ATM in Wentzville, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1983
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Troy8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Super clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff, above-and-beyond customer service, and they're super patient and kind. Only had a line one time that I've been there, but it moved quickly, and there is a steady stream of people coming and going. Staff were excellent helping me find the strains I wanted to get the effects I needed, as well as taking the time to explain all the details, like how to use each product, which terpenes did what, the process the different concentrates are made by, and really took the time with me to make sure I had the best possible products for my individual needs while keeping it all in my budget. This is my go-to store, and I'm really strong about supporting good businesses and good customer service, so I won't go anywhere else. They even keep your history and notes in their computers about prior purchases, preferences, and needs. Really on top of the game there. Having Happy Cloud right next door is icing on the cake- same company, same amazing service, and they will hook you up with all the supplies you need, from wraps to vapes to rigs. They also sell a lot of work from local artists and I prefer to support my community businesses anytime I can over faceless mega corps.read full review
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins4.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon6.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters15.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - Bridgeton23.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
This is my store period! Every since I first walked in the door 3 months ago I have had nothing but great experiences with the staff and the selection, the deals, loyalty program and the atmosphere. The staff really are top notch, friendly knowledgeable, I don't/ won't shop anywhere else, I am a proper cannabis customer for life.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester24.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester24.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann26.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
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