Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in West Plains, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup83.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins88.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup104.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary119.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup127.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins133.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins136.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup140.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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